Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Tuesday, August 24th 2021 Show Links
News / Local / Perthshire

Police investigating after motorbike stolen from Perth property

By Katy Scott
August 24, 2021, 12:13 pm Updated: August 24, 2021, 12:14 pm
stolen motorbike perth

Police are appealing for information following the theft of a motorbike from a property on the outskirts of Perth.

Officers believe the motorcycle was stolen from Scoonieburn Hill some time between 10.30pm on Saturday and noon on Sunday.

The KTM 390 Adventure bike was carrying the registration number ST21UZL when it was taken from the property, to the south-east of the city, close to the M90.

stolen motorbike perthshire
The motorbike was stolen from the Perth address over the weekend.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “If you have any information that could assist our investigation, please call 101 or speak to any police officer.

“Information can also be given anonymously through CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111.

“Our reference is incident 1952 of August 22.”