Police investigating after motorbike stolen from Perth property

Police are appealing for information following the theft of a motorbike from a property on the outskirts of Perth.

Officers believe the motorcycle was stolen from Scoonieburn Hill some time between 10.30pm on Saturday and noon on Sunday.

The KTM 390 Adventure bike was carrying the registration number ST21UZL when it was taken from the property, to the south-east of the city, close to the M90.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “If you have any information that could assist our investigation, please call 101 or speak to any police officer.

“Information can also be given anonymously through CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111.

“Our reference is incident 1952 of August 22.”