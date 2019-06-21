Friday, June 21st 2019 Show Links
Search Menu
News / Dundee

Police investigating after motorbike destroyed in blaze at Fintry park

by Lindsey Hamilton
June 21, 2019, 8:33 am Updated: June 21, 2019, 9:01 am
© SuppliedThe remains of the burnt out moped in Finlathen Park this morning.
The remains of the burnt out moped in Finlathen Park this morning.
Send us a story

Police are investigating after a motorbike was destroyed by fire in an early morning blaze in a Dundee park.

Fire fighters were called out after reports that the fire was spotted just before 4am in Finlathen Park in Fintry.

A spokeswoman for SFRS said: “We received a report just after 4am to say that a motorbike was on fire in Finlathen Park.

“We sent one appliance from the Kingsway and the crew extinguished the fire. The motorbike was extensively damaged.”

A spokesman for Police Scotland said: “Police were alerted to the fire by SFRS. By the time police arrived the fire fighters had gone and the bike was barely identifiable.”

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “Police Scotland is making inquiries after a motorbike was on fire at Finlathen Park, Dundee in the early hours of this morning.”

Police are returning to the scene today.

On Sunday a caravan was destroyed in a deliberate fire in a field close by.

Breaking