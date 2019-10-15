Police investigating after man seen running away from Dundee property following break-in

Police are looking for a man seen running away from a Dundee property after it was broken into.

The incident took place at a house in Coupar Angus Road, near the Harefield Road Roundabout, at around 5.35am on Sunday.

A door of the property was forced open, causing considerable damage.

A statement from the force said that the person responsible may have been disturbed by the property’s alarm sounding.

They added: “A man described as about 5ft 9in, of slim build and wearing dark clothing, was seen running away from the property heading northwards towards Lansdowne Place.

“It does not appear that they were successful in stealing anything, although this has still to be confirmed.

“If you have any information that could assist our investigation, please call 101 or speak with any police officer.”