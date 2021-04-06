Officers are appealing for information after a man indecently exposed himself in the Law Hill area of Dundee.

The incident happened at the crossroads between Adelaide Place, Minard Crescent and Law Street around midday on Monday April 5.

The man is described as being aged in his late 50s to early 60s, of medium build with grey hair and a grey beard.

He was wearing a mustard coloured jacket with a hood and grey tracksuit bottoms.

Sgt Ryan Ducat of Downfield Police Station said: “I would like to reassure the public that we are carrying out inquiries to trace this man, but if anyone thinks they can help identify him, I would ask them to get in touch.

“If anyone has any information that could help with our inquiries then please contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident 1115 on Monday April 5, or make a call anonymously to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”