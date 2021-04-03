Police investigating after man caused a disturbance at a Dundee mental health unit

Police are investigating after a man caused a disturbance at a mental health facility in Dundee.

NHS Tayside confirmed an official report had been made to Police Scotland following an incident at the Alloway Centre on March 25.

The Alloway Centre, in Alloway Place, houses the Community Mental Health Team (CMHT) for the east of Dundee.

It is understood the perpetrator was buzzed into the centre for an appointment before causing the disturbance, with his behaviour upsetting staff who contacted the authorities.

Staff are said to have been supported by NHS Tayside after the incident and extra security measures put in place.

Police are understood to be using fingerprint and DNA evidence to trace who made the threats.

The man is reported to be between 5ft 10 and 6ft, slim to medium build and talked with a strong local accent. It is reported he was wearing a grey top and black fabric coronavirus mask at the time.

A spokeswoman for NHS Tayside said: “There was an incident at the Alloway Centre on March 25 and it has been reported to Police Scotland.”

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Around 9.30am on Thursday, 25 March, officers were called to the Alloway Centre in Dundee after an unknown man caused a disturbance. Enquiries to identify the man are ongoing and suitable advice was given to staff at the centre.”