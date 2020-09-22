Police investigating after man allegedly exposed himself to girl, 13, in Aberfeldy

Police are investigating an incident in which a man allegedly exposed himself to a 13-year-old girl in a Perthshire town.

At around 7.20pm on Sunday, a man allegedly exposed himself and made sexual comments to the teenage girl in Taybridge Terrace, Aberfeldy.

The man, described as around 25 years old, then walked away in the direction of Market Street.

Police said he is about 5ft 8in and of a slim build, with a tanned complexion and short dark hair.

He was wearing black shorts, a black hoodie and dark trainers. He also spoke with a deep voice in a foreign accent, although the exact type couldn’t be determined.

Anyone with any information, or who was driving in the area around this time and has a dash cam, is asked to contact police on 101.