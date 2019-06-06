Police investigating after group remove Scotland flag from Forfar back garden

Police are appealing for information after a group of people removed a Scotland flag from a garden in Forfar.

The incident took place overnight between Saturday and Sunday in the Ritchies Wynd area of the town.

Police have said that at around 12am the householder saw two men and two women, all “seemingly” under the influence of alcohol, in his back garden.

The group, which police said are “apparently” teenagers, also attempted to remove a set of goalposts which caused “sufficient” damage.

Officers said the group were unsuccessful in their attempts to remove the goalposts, but they have been rendered “unusable”.

A police spokesperson said: “It is possible that this group have been going through back gardens in the area, and have caused damage or disturbed items elsewhere in the vicinity. If so, we would like to know, particularly if you have CCTV.”