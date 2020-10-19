Police investigating after disabled toilet at Angus country park is deliberately vandalised

Police have launched an investigation after the disabled toilet at a country park in Angus was vandalised – making it “unusable” for the public.

The incident took place at Monikie Country Park some time overnight between Monday October 12 and Tuesday 13.

The disabled toilet had been deliberately flooded and the door lock had been broken, making the facility “unusable” for the public.

Police said an attempt was also made to damage some of the play equipment in the playpark area, although this was unsuccessful.

A statement from the force on Facebook said: “We are currently investigating a vandalism at Monikie Country Park in Angus, which happened some time overnight Monday 12th and Tuesday 13th October.

“The disabled toilet was deliberately flooded and the door lock broken, effectively making it unusable for the public.

“An attempt was also made to damage some of the play equipment in the playpark area, although this was unsuccessful.”

Anyone with any information that could insist inquiries is asked to contact officers on 101.