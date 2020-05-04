Police investigating after chickens stolen from Fife farm and killed before being left in gardens and driveways of nearby properties

Officers in Fife are investigating after a number of chickens were stolen from a farm in Lochgelly, before being killed.

The incident occurred overnight between May 2 and 3 after 18 chickens were taken from Easter Cartmore Farm, killed, and then left in the gardens and driveways of properties nearby.

Officers are following a positive line of inquiry.

Sergeant Donald Sutherland, of Cowdenbeath Police Station, said: “Our inquiries are ongoing and we would ask anyone with CCTV footage in the area or who may have information that could assist with our investigation to contact police.”

Anyone with information is urged to contact police on 101, quoting incident 0865 of 3 May.