Police investigating after car is stolen in Arbroath and spotted travelling on the A92 towards Dundee

Police have launched an investigation after a car was stolen from Arbroath and spotted travelling towards Dundee.

The red Citroen DS3 – registration YX13 PVW – was taken some time between 8pm and 9pm on Monday from the town’s Southern Close.

In a statement on their Facebook page, Police Scotland wrote: “We are currently investigating the theft of a car from Southern Close, Arbroath, sometime between 8pm and 9pm last night (Monday 19th).

“The car is a red Citroen DS3, which carried the registration YX13 PVW when it was taken.

“We have been informed that the car was seen travelling westwards on the A92 (towards Dundee) about 8.45pm.

“We would like to hear from anyone who may have seen the car, especially if they have dashcam footage.

“If you have any information that could assist us, please call 101 or speak with any police officer. Also, information can be given anonymously through CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111. Our reference is incident 3698 of 19th October.”