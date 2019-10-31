Police investigating after attempted theft of jet wash machine from Perth petrol station

Police are appealing for information after an attempted theft of a jet wash machine at a Perth petrol station.

The incident took place at the Edinburgh Road petrol station, near to the South Inch and HMP Perth at around 1.20am on October 29.

A man, of medium build, around 5ft 9in in height, wearing all dark clothing, forced open the machine.

Police have said he was “obviously intending to access the money box”.

“This is emptied daily, and he left empty handed. CCTV at the petrol station showed him entering the forecourt from the direction of some nearby tenements, away from the main road, where it appears access has been gained through a damaged fence,” officers added.

“We would ask any operators of these types of machines in the area to ensure they empty the cash boxes daily and to secure them as best possible.

“If you have any information that could assist our investigation, please call 101 or speak with any police officer.”