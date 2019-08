Police are investigating after a pensioner was assaulted by four men at a Dundee park on Sunday.

The 70-year-old suffered minor injuries in the attack, which took place at Hilltown Park at 10.30pm.

He did not require hospital treatment.

Officers have said that they are currently reviewing CCTV.

A post on the Tayside Police Division’s Facebook page said that the four men were wearing dark clothing.

If you have any information, please contact police on 101.