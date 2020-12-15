Police are investigating after the sudden death of a woman in Dundee.

The body of a 62-year-old woman was found in a fourth-floor flat at Dudhope Court in the early hours of Monday morning.

The identity of the woman has not been revealed by police, however she has been named locally as Helen Stewart.

It is understood she lived in the property with her disabled husband.

A police officer was positioned outside the flat on Monday. Police Scotland confirmed the death was currently being treated as unexplained.

Neighbours reported being questioned by CID about their use of bins during door-to-door inquiries.

Residents said they had spotted police within the block over the weekend, and were shocked to see a large police presence in the early hours of yesterday morning.

One eyewitness, who asked not to be named, said: “When I got up early to see what was going on there were several police officers in the building.

“There were police cars outside and two ambulances. I realised that something had happened and I was told that someone had died.

“Police, including CID were knocking on doors asking questions about the dead woman.

“I was asked about what bins I used. I wasn’t sure why that was relevant.

“I think they wanted to know when they were emptied but that happened early on Monday morning.

“There seemed to be some suggestion they were looking for something.

“This is very sad so close to Christmas and my thoughts are with the family and friends of the dead woman.”

Another resident said: “It’s really awful to hear that someone has died. To be honest we have more than our fair share of bother here at Dudhope Court.

“It’s not unusual to see police outside the multi and coming in to deal with bother. Drugs are a real issue here.

“I’m sorry to hear that someone has died. This is a horrible time of year for a family to lose their loved one.”

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland said: “Officers were called to an address at Dudhope Court in Dundee around 4am on December 14, following the sudden death of a 62-year-old woman.

“The death is currently being treated as unexplained and inquiries are ongoing.

“A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”