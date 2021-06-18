Police in Glenrothes are investigating the unexplained death of a 16-year-old boy.

The teenager died on Wednesday and Police Scotland said they were made aware of the youngster’s death on Thursday.

Police say inquiries into the circumstances are ongoing.

Locals reported a heavy police presence and forensics teams in the Tanshall area of Glenrothes throughout the day on Thursday.

Police remained stationed outside a house in Barnton Place on Friday afternoon.

A police spokesperson said: “An investigation is under way after police were made aware of the sudden death of a 16-year-old male in Barnton Drive, Glenrothes.

“The death occurred on Wednesday June 16 2021 and police were informed the following day.

“The death is being treated as unexplained and a post-mortem examination will be carried out in due course.

“Inquiries are ongoing.”