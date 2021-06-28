Police investigate theft of truck from driveway in Fife

Police are on the hunt for thieves who made off with a flat bed truck from the driveway of a property in Fife.

The vehicle is thought to have been stolen from between 8am and noon on Saturday, June 26 from an address in Keirsbeath Court, Kingseat.

Officers are now investigating the incident.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland, said: “On Saturday, June 26, at 12.40pm, officers received a report that a flat bed truck had been stolen from an address in Keirsbeath Court.

“Anyone who saw anything suspicious or knows where the vehicle is now should contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident reference 1544 of Saturday, June 26.”