Police investigate Tayside road rage incident as man threatens woman and tries to open car

Police Scotland are appealing for information about a road rage incident which happened in Perthshire at the weekend.

The incident took place on the A85 near Monzievaird between Crieff and Comrie, about 3.30pm on Saturday May 11.

The female driver of a Volvo XC90 was allegedly threatened and verbally abused by the male driver of a white Dacia Duster which had stopped in the road ahead of the her.

The man got out of his car, approached the complainer’s car and attempted to open the door while shouting abuse at her. He eventually left after failing to open the door.

A spokesman said: “Officers are following a positive line of enquiry, but would still like to speak with anyone who saw this incident take place. At least one car, possibly more, went past while this was happening as this is a busy road.”

The driver of the Dacia is described as white, about 5ft 7 and stocky build with a bald or shaved head, and was wearing a dark zipped hooded top, longer-style shorts and trainers at the time of the incident.

If you have any information that could assist our investigation, please call 101 or speak with any police officer. Also, information can be given anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111. Our reference is CR/12199/19.