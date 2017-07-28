Police have launched an investigation into the sudden death of a man at a block of flats.

Police and ambulance crews descended on Auchinblae Place, in the Brackens area, after Philip Burton, 46, was found dead.

Officers are now investigating the circumstances surrounding his death, which they’re treating as unexplained.

CID officers and forensics teams have been seen at the property.

Neighbours today told of their shock at Philip’s death. Sammy Christie, 32, lived just across from him in the block.

She said: “I was his neighbour — he moved in only a few months ago and I used to look after his cat now and then.

“He was a fantastic guy, easy to talk to and just great company.

“I’m absolutely heartbroken. Loads of folk are going to miss him — he was just brilliant.

“I have no idea what happened — I just came home in the afternoon and I was told Philip had died. I’m honestly gutted.”

David McColl, 39, who lives in the adjacent block, told the Tele: “I saw three police cars come down about 2.30pm followed by two ambulances.

“I didn’t know who it was who died but I think he’s only been here a couple of months.

“Police were on guard here all through the night and I know they had taken someone out.”

Mr McColl also claimed he had seen someone running from the scene, who was later taken away in a police van.

Arthur Halliday, 68, who lives opposite the flats, said: “We had our door open and we could hear the sirens coming from the top of the street.

“When they came down there was a guy walking up from the flats. The police shouted ‘stop’ and he was put in a van after they caught him.

“When the second ambulance came our view was restricted and we couldn’t see what was going on.

“The detectives came up not long after and they went into the house.

“It was pretty shocking to see all of them arriving like that.”

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland said: “Police Scotland attended at Auchinblae Place, Dundee, at 2.30pm on Tuesday following the sudden death of a 46-year-old man.

“The death is being treated as unexplained and inquiries are ongoing.

“As with all sudden deaths, a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.”