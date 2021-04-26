UPDATE: Man hunted after sexual assault on woman, 52, at Perth beauty spot

A manhunt has been launched after a 52-year-old woman was sexually assaulted at a Perth beauty spot.

Forensic teams descended on a duck pond at the city’s Gannochy area, following reports of an attack on Saturday evening.

The watercourse, off Annat Road, was cordoned off throughout Sunday.

Investigators say the assault happened between 5pm and 7pm. Their suspect is described as white, clean shaven and about 6ft tall.

The alleged attacker has a medium build, with short light brown or auburn hair. It is believed he is in his 40s and was wearing a grey round neck T-shirt, camel coloured Chino-style trousers and dark brown loafers.

Detective Paul Riley, of Dundee CID, said: “Officers are carrying out extensive enquiries in the area and working to identify the man responsible for this attack.

“There were groups of people out and about at the time and I am appealing to anyone who saw anything to get in touch.

“I am also asking anyone who was driving in the area and may have dash-cam footage that could help to contact us.”

Attack leaves community in shock

The assault has shocked residents living on the edge of the pond. One said: “I just can’t believe something like that would happen here. It’s usually such a quiet area.”

She added: “It was a real shock to see the police taping off the pond. A few vehicles arrived on Saturday evening. We thought someone had maybe dropped a weapon or drugs into the water.

“But when we saw police in forensics gear taking photos and searching through bushes, we knew it was something a lot more serious.”

Another local said: “There were a few people at the pond on Saturday, but it just seemed to be parents with their kids out feeding the ducks. Police were round at the house asking if we had seen anything suspicious, but we hadn’t seen or heard anything out of the ordinary.”

Residents said that, over the past few weeks, groups of young men – in their 20s – had started visited the area at nights, usually stopped off at a nearby football pitch.

Otherwise, the site – known for its ducks and swans – was mostly visited by families.

Local SNP councillor Eric Drysdale said the allegations were “extremely concerning”. He added: “I obviously hope ongoing investigations are successful and I strongly urge anyone with information which may be of assistance to contact Police Scotland without delay.”

Fellow city centre councillor Andrew Parrott added: “It is always distressing to hear about this kind of incident in our community.

“I am sure Police Scotland will give what has been reported to them the attention and investigation that it deserves.”

He said: “Despite these very distressing incidents that happen from time-to-time – and no one must underestimate the impact on the victims – we do still live in what is, by and large, a very safe and secure community.”

Conservative councillor Chris Ahern added: “This is terrible and I hope the victim is okay. I hope the police are able to identify and catch the perpetrator quickly.”

Anyone with information is urged to call Police Scotland on 101, quoting case number 3447 of April 24, or freephone Crimestoppers in confidence on 0800 555 111.