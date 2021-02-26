Police investigate second indecent exposure in a week in Montrose area

Police are investigating an indecent exposure incident in Montrose, which took place around 6.30am this morning.

A man was seen exposing himself to members of the public in the street in Whinfield Road, near to Union Park, before leaving in the direction of the health centre.

He is described as white, about 30 years of age, 5ft 10 and medium build with brown hair, and was wearing a black beanie hat, navy Adidas jumper and navy joggers.

A police spokesman said: “At this time we cannot formally link this incident to a similar one in Montrose on Saturday 20, although that has not been ruled out.

“If you have any information that could assist our investigation, please call 101 or speak to any police officer.

“Also, information can be given anonymously through CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111. Our reference is incident 0462 of February 26.”