Police investigate racist bullying reported in Dundee school towards black pupil

Police have launched an investigation after racially motivated bullying was reported at a Dundee secondary school.

The incident involved racist and offensive language being directed towards a 12-year-old black pupil.

It is understood that most bullying took place over the social media and messaging platform Snapchat.

Messages were sent to the pupil mocking her hairstyle and telling her to “learn more English.”

Pupils also used other inappropriate language, such as the slur “tranny”, while mocking the child.

A Twitter thread showing the vile messages evoked outrage from many users, with some asking how they could report the abuse to the school.

It is believed that the majority of the messages were sent in October.

Joy Gansh, a BLM activist and organizer who saw the abusive messages, said: “It’s quite scary really.

“You like to think at that young of an age pupils are going to be more tolerant and accepting to different people and races.

“When you see it you sort of think ‘Where does this come from?’ and it seems like it’s coming from in their homes, that’s where these kids are learning this.

“I don’t want to speak for her but it must be horrible for the girl who was exposed to this.

“I totally feel for her because I know that these people are just being nasty for the sake of it, there’s no other reason.

“It’s also a shame because she’s so young, if she was just a couple of years older then she would maybe be able to brush this aside.”

It is not the first time that an incident of racist bullying was reported at a Dundee school this year.

In February, police were called to Clepington Primary after a parent allegedly aimed a racist remark at a pupil while picking up her children.

A Dundee City Council spokesman said: “We would not discuss any individual cases directly but schools take allegations of bullying extremely seriously and will thoroughly investigate.

“Families are involved in the process and appropriate action will be taken where necessary.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were made aware of racially offensive communication sent to a 12-year-old girl in Dundee on Friday October 23.

“Inquiries are currently ongoing.”