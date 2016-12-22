Police have launched an investigation after masked raiders targeted a Dundee petrol station.

Cigarettes were stolen during the break-in at the forecourt shop at Tesco on South Road in Charleston.

The Tele understands that the men who carried out the raid were wearing masks and made off with a large haul of cigarettes in just 10 minutes.

Police CID officers inspected the premises following Monday night’s raid and the station’s shop — which closes each day at 8pm — reopened to the public on Tuesday.

There was visible damage to the door of the garage (pictured inset).

A Tesco spokeswoman said: “We can confirm our Dundee South Road petrol station was broken into on Monday and we are supporting the police with their investigation.”

Marc Cunningham, 19, a glass fabricator who lives close to the store, told the Tele he was “surprised” by the incident.

He said: “I’ve lived here for six years now but this is the first time I’ve heard of this type of incident. It is not unusual to see police in the area but I must admit I’m surprised to hear that the station was targeted.”

A police spokeswoman said: “Police Scotland is making inquiries after a break-in to a filling station at South Road, Dundee, at around 10.40pm. A quantity of cigarettes were taken. Officers are keen to speak with two men wearing dark clothing.”

The incident happened just hours before another shop in Dundee was targeted in an early-morning raid.

Police have issued an appeal for information after the designer outlet Size? on High Street in the city centre had a “significant amount” of clothing stolen yesterday.

A police spokeswoman said: “Officers are keen to trace two men who were seen outside the shop at the time. One of them was wearing a dark grey hooded jacket and dark tracksuit bottoms and the other man was wearing a dark jacket with a grey hooded top underneath, grey trousers and a dark beanie-style hat. “

A blue Audi A3 was seen in the area.

Officers are also investigating the theft of a blue Audi A3 and a blue Audi A5 saloon that were stolen from Liff Park in Liff, near Dundee, between 11pm on Monday and 2am yesterday.

Police said they were following all lines of inquiry — including the prospect the car thefts were linked to the Size? raid.