Police investigate indecent exposure report near Tayport primary school

Police are investigating a reported indecent exposure near a primary school in north Fife.

It follows claims a man exposed himself near Tayport Primary School.

The incident took place at around 11am on Wednesday.

Police patrols have been stepped up in the area.

No description of the suspect has been issued by police.

Sergeant Matt Spencer, from St Andrews police station, said: “We are carrying out extensive inquiries into this incident and are appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

“We have also increased our police patrols in the area and will continue to engage with the local community.”

Members of the public who may have information or who saw anything suspicious are being asked to contact police on 101.