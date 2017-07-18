An inquiry is under way following a fire next to a Dundee library.

A spokesman for Police Scotland confirmed it was investigating the cause of the blaze beside the Menzieshill Community Library on Saturday.

Despite not being damaged by the blaze, the facility will be out of action for the time being.

He said: “I can confirm Police Scotland is investigating the fire that broke out in the roof space of the building.”

A spokesman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said four units attended the scene after reports of smoke coming from the building.

He said: “Four units extinguished the fire beside the Menzieshill Community Library in Orleans Place. They attended at 1.50am and the fire was extinguished by 12.30pm.”

A spokesman for Dundee Leisure and Culture said: “There was a fire in the vacant health centre adjoining Menzieshill Community Library.

“There was no damage to the library itself although the fire service had to enter via the fire exit door as there is a joint fire escape.

“The library will be unavailable short term while the door is repaired.

“We hope to open shortly with full access to all our services including book lending and PCs with free internet access and don’t forget children can take part in the TescoBank Summer Reading Challenge.”