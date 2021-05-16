Police investigate fire at Dundee building site

Police are investigating a fire that broke out at a house on a Dundee building site.

The blaze broke out on the former Charleston Primary School site, where houses are being built.

Neighbouring residents called emergency services after seeing flames and smoke at around 10pm on Saturday.

Emergency services

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “We were made aware of a fire at a site off South Road in Dundee by the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service around 10.45pm on Saturday, 15 May.

“The fire was extinguished and nobody was injured. Enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.”

A spokeswoman for Scottish Fire and Rescue confirmed two appliances were sent to the scene.

She said: “We received reports of the fire in a building on the site just before 10.3opm.

“Two appliances from Macalpine Road and Blackness attended.

“Fire fighters using breathing apparatus, thermal imaging cameras and two hose reel jets extinguished the blaze and the stop came in around an hour later at 11.19pm.”

Worried neighbours

Witness Roddie McKenzie said he was alerted by a neighbour that the building was on fire.

He said: “The neighbour told us they had reported the fire and suggested we might want to evacuate our house in case there was anything that might be dangerous and potentially blow up given this is a building site.”

Roddie said his garden is only around 100 yards from the building site.

He said: “It was hard to tell exactly where the flames were coming from but it definitely looked to be from inside a house on the building site.

“We could hear fire alarms going off from inside the house which made us think the fire was inside. “It was a pretty big fire. There were flames shooting into the night sky.”

Plans to build 43 affordable homes on the site of the former primary school were approved by Dundee City Council in 2018.