Police investigate death of Perth man, 33, at city property

Police were in attendance in a street in Perth today after a man in his thirties died.

Officers remained at the property in the city’s Nimmo Place at 4pm, after receiving a call around 8.15am.

A woman at the scene said a male had passed away in a property in the street.

One witness saw vehicles coming and going from the house around midday.

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland said: “Around 8.15am on Saturday April 17, officers were called to a house in Nimmo Place, Perth.

“A 33-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene. Officers are still in attendance, however, there are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances surrounding the death and a full report will be forwarded to the procurator fiscal.”