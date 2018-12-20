Police investigate ‘chemical’ incident on Dundee street

Police are investigating a “chemical” incident on a Dundee street.

A number of police units and personnel from the Scottish Ambulance Service were called to Lytton Street on Saturday.

Officers and paramedics were also seen on the street the following day at around 6.45pm.

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland said that specialist officers were deployed to the street after concerns over chemicals being stored in a property.

“No injuries were reported during the incident.

The spokeswoman said: “Officers in Dundee received a report of chemicals being stored within a property on Lytton Street on Saturday.

“Specialist officers attended with partner agencies to ensure the area was safe.

“No one was injured and there was no threat to the wider public.

“Officers are continuing with their investigation.”