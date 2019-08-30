Police investigate assault at Perth bus station

Police had to seal off Perth bus station following an assault earlier this morning.

The incident took place at around 3.50am.

Officers were carrying out inquiries at the site for several hours and had taped off part of the station, but have now left.

A spokesman for the force said: “Police Scotland is investigating an alleged assault which happened at Perth Bus Station about 3:50am this morning (30th). Officers are following a positive line of enquiry and there is no threat to the public.

“There has been a police presence at the bus station for some time to allow investigative work to proceed, but this has been completed and the station is now fully re-opened.”