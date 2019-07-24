Police investigate as handbag reportedly stolen from Dundee city centre store

Police were called to a Dundee store today after the alleged theft of a customer’s bag.

The incident occurred at Sally Beauty on Castle Street around 1:45pm, after the bag was reportedly taken, having been left unattended in the shop.

Police cars arrived at the store – a cosmetics chain offering beauty products and supplies – but officers were unable to trace those responsible.

An eyewitness told the Tele: “I was walking along Castle Street when I saw a whole lot of police arrive.

“There was a bit of shouting and I saw police running along the street. It looked like something pretty serious but I have no idea what was going on.”

The Tele understands that three suspects have been linked with the incident and were traced nearby, however no arrests had been made at the time of publication.

A police spokesman said: “Officers attended Castle Street, Dundee about 1:45pm today, July 24, in response to a reported theft of a bag.

“Three females who were described as potentially being responsible were traced nearby, and enquires into the matter are continuing.”