Police investigate as Bank of Scotland in Fife targeted in roberry

A Bank Scotland branch in Fife has been targeted in an apparent robbery.

A spokesman for the Bank of Scotland confirmed an incident took place in the Bothwell Street branch in Dunfermline.

The spokesman said that no customers or staff members were harmed and Police Scotland were investigating the incident.

The branch remains closed to customers.

The news come after it emerged a jewellery shop in Dundee had also been robbed this morning.

However, there is no suggestion the two incidents are linked.