Police investigate alleged ‘inappropriate conduct’ by Dundee teacher towards pupil

Police have launched an investigation into an incident of alleged inappropriate conduct by a teacher towards a pupil at a Dundee school.

Sources say a member of staff at Grove Academy has been questioned by police over allegations of inappropriate conduct.

Some youngsters at the Broughty Ferry school have been taken out of classes in order to speak to officers, it has been claimed.

Tayside Division’s CID officers are involved in the inquiry – but full details of the nature of the incident have not been revealed by police.

Part of CID’s remit is to investigate serious crimes, including matters of public protection, though detectives can also focus on a number of other areas of criminality.

When asked by the Tele about an allegation of inappropriate conduct being made against a teacher, a spokesman confirmed the force was “aware of the matter” and an investigation was ongoing, but said he could not provide further details.

Meanwhile, a spokesman for Dundee City Council – which runs the school– declined to comment, saying the authority did not speak on “individual personnel issues” despite the nature of the claims. He also would not confirm if the member of staff allegedly involved had been suspended from their role, though school parents said they’d been told this was the case.

Exasperated parents have shared their concerns over the lack of information.

One parent of a Grove pupil said: “The kids clearly know something is going on and there are plenty of rumours flying around.

“It would be good to know the nature of what has taken place as all the speculation does nobody any favours.

“That said, I do feel that as parents we surely have a right to know the nature of any investigation. A bit of clarity is certainly required – secrecy will only fuel further rumour.”