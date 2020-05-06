Police investigate after woman, 62, is found dead in Menzieshill

Residents in Menzieshill have been left shocked after police discovered the body of a woman in a property on Monday.

Officers were situated on Dochart Terrace throughout the day before forensic officers arrived on the scene at around 6pm.

A police presence remained on the scene yesterday as a spokeswoman for the force confirmed a 62-year-old woman had died in the flat.

The spokeswoman said that there were “no suspicious circumstances” while a report had been submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

One local resident, who declined to be named, said she had been concerned when she saw the police presence in the area shortly after midday on Monday.

She said: “There was a number of officers at the scene shortly after 12pm, at that point we had no clue what was going on.

“I saw two unmarked cars and two marked police vehicles at the scene and I must have clocked around six or seven uniformed officers.

“Forensic officers arrived later in the day and they were inside one of the flats. I saw one of them in a white suit inside the property.”

A spokeswoman for the force added: “Around 12.20pm on Monday May 4, police received a report a 62-year-old woman had died at an address in Dochart Terrace, Dundee.

“A post mortem examination has been carried out and there are no suspicious circumstances surrounding the death. A report has been submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”