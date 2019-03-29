Police investigate after stranger invites schoolgirl into his car in Perthshire

Police are investigating a “suspicious incident” which involved an elderly man offering a teenage girl a lift in a Perthshire town.

The man, said to be in his 60s or 70s, drove up to the 15-year-old on Crieff’s Maxton Road on Thursday at about 9.40pm.

He asked the youngster if she needed a lift.

The man is described as having broad shoulders, long, blonde hair, a grey or white beard and a grey top. He may have been wearing glasses.

His car, said to be dark in colour, was spotted again on Alligan Road.

Inspector Jon Anton said: “This young girl was suitably shaken by the incident and we carrying out door to door inquiries and reviewing local CCTV in an effort to establish the vehicle involved.

“If you were in the area around that time and saw anything suspicious, I would ask that you call 101 quoting CR/8077/19.”