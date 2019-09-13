Police investigate after six-year-old girl allegedly attacked near Dundee school

Police Scotland are appealing for information about an alleged assault on a six-year-old girl in Lothian Crescent, Dundee.

The incident occurred around 9am this morning, near to Ballumbie Primary School, police said.

A spokesman said: “A number of members of the public were in the immediate area around that time, and officers would particularly like to trace a female dog walker who was in Lothian Crescent at the time who may have witnessed the incident.

“She is described as being aged between 50 and 70, with wavy or curly brown hair, and was with a medium sized dog.”

Detective Constable David Scott of the Child Protection Investigations Unit said: “The young girl was not injured in any way, however this has understandably been an upsetting incident for her, and a thorough investigation to establish the full set of circumstances is ongoing.

“Incidents of this type are rare and there is not believed to be any wider risk to the public. We are appealing to anyone who was in the area around the time and who witnessed the incident, and in particular the female we have described to contact us.”

If you have any information that could assist the investigation, call 101 or speak with any police officer.

Also, information can be given anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.