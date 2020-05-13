Police investigate after house door and pile of rubbish set on fire deliberately

Police in Fife are appealing for information following two deliberate fires which happened in Leslie on Sunday.

A front door was damaged and a pile of rubbish was set alight, both in the Bank Place area of the village, officers said.

Sergeant Cheryl Young of Glenrothes Police Station said : “I am appealing to anyone who may have noticed any suspicious activity in the Bank Place area in the early hours and early evening of Sunday May 10 to get in touch with police as soon as possible.

“I would also appeal to anyone with private CCTV in the surrounding areas to contact police.

“This behaviour could easily have had more devastating consequences and at such a difficult time for both the public and the emergency services.

“There is no place for such disregard for public safety in our communities and this incident will be robustly investigated. ”

Anyone with information should contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting reference number 350 of the Sunday May 10.

Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.