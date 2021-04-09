Police investigate after dead bird of prey found hanging from tree in Tayport

Officers are appealing for the help of the public after a dead buzzard was found hanging from a tree near West Lights in Tayport.

The bird was found by a member of the public on the cycle path from Tayport to Newport near the West Lighthouse on Monday April 5.

Fife’s Wildlife Crime Liaison Officer, Constable Ben Pacholek, said: “Our inquiries show that the buzzard died from natural causes before being tied to the tree. But this was a reckless and needless act, leaving a dead bird hanging in a public place that has caused distress within the local community.

“I would urge members of the public to be respectful and considerate towards wildlife at all times. All wild birds are protected under the Wildlife and Countryside Act 1981.

“If anyone knows anything about what happened or saw anything suspicious then please contact us on 101, quoting incident 2246 of Monday April 5.”

Members of the public who witness any incidents they consider to be a wildlife crime are asked to report it to Police Scotland on 101, or 999 if it is ongoing.