Police investigate after cars are damaged in Dundee street

Residents living in Charleston have slammed the mindless yobs who have damaged a number of cars over the past 48 hours.

The first incidents were understood to have taken place on Liff Terrace and the surrounding area sometime between 9pm on Tuesday night.

One damaged Honda Jazz was pictured on Liff Terrace near to the junction with Liff Place yesterday morning as neighbours voiced their concerns over the matter.

It was unclear how many vehicles had been though police have confirmed they are investigating the matter.

One man, who declined to be named, said he was aware of at least two vehicles being damaged near his front door.

He said: “There is the silver vehicle which you’ve seen that was vandalised. The drivers wing-mirror has been kicked off.

“It’s been parked with the drivers door nearest the pavement so it would suggest this has been deliberate.”

He added: “There have been issues here in the past and I’m aware some residents have put CCTV up because of previous problems.

“It could cost at least £60 or £70 to get a wing-mirror fixed.”

Another woman who lived nearby feared her car had also been targeted.

She added: “The wing mirrors on my car are usually tucked in but when I came out I noticed one side was facing the way it should while driving.

“I wasn’t aware other vehicles had been damaged but it is a concern to hear more have been targeted.

“I’ve lived here for some time and we’ve had issues in the past with cars being keyed.”

Another local said some residents had put in driveways to get their cars off the road due to damage being caused.

He said: “There are issues with vehicles driving at speed up this stretch of road. There was a car that was also damaged near the circle at Buttars Loan over the last few days.

“Some residents have put in driveways just to get their cars off the road while others have installed CCTV.”

A spokesman for Police Scotland added: “Inquiries have commenced following the report of cars being damaged in Liff Terrace in Dundee sometime overnight Tuesday December 3 and Wednesday December 4.

“Anyone who has any information which might be of assistance in this inquiry is asked to call police on the 101 number, quoting the reference 1172 December 4.”