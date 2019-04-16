Police inquiry into torched van dumped at Arbroath cliffs continues

Police Scotland has confirmed inquiries are still ongoing into the discovery of a torched vehicle near Arbroath cliffs.

A burned-out transit van was discovered earlier this month, prompting coastguards and lifeboats crews to comb the area.

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland said at the time the search of the neighbouring shoreline was just a “precautionary” measure.

Onlookers said they were “stunned” to see the vehicle which had caught fire in the early hours of the morning.

Fire crews extinguished the blaze before a search started at daylight.

Senior coastal operations officer Hector Sutherland said at the time they were assisting police with their inquiries.

He added that there had been no reports of anyone going into the water.

The police spokeswoman said there were no reports that anyone had been found and inquiries into the incident were ongoing.