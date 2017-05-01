Police ‘increasingly concerned’ about missing Dundee teen Danni

A missing Dundee teenager who hasn’t been seen since Friday morning has been urged to get in touch with her family.

Danni Taylor was last seen in the Seagate area three days ago and concern is growing as to her whereabouts.

Officers believe the 15-year-old could still be in the city centre area.

Local Inspector Martin Pattie said: “We are growing increasingly concerned for Danni’s safety and well-being and would urge her to make contact with us to let us know she is OK.

“Likewise I would urge any of her friends or acquaintances who have information about her whereabouts to please let us know. Has she been in contact with you by mobile phone, or on social media?

“We believe Danni might be or has been in the city-centre area, so I would urge any members of the public who see a teenage girl matching her description to please get in touch. When last seen she was wearing a black denim jacket, a cropped top and black trousers.

“Anyone with information is encouraged to phone 101 or speak with any police officer.”

