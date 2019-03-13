Police ‘increasingly concerned’ for wellbeing of missing man with links to Angus

Police are appealing for help from the public to trace a missing person with links to Brechin.

William Orchin, 34, was last seen leaving an address on Wingate Close, Houghton-Le-Spring, Durham shortly after 9.30pm on Monday in a grey Vauxhall Corsa.

It is believed William may have travelled towards the Brechin and Aberdeen areas of Scotland.

Officers are growing increasingly concerned for his welfare, and so police are appealing for help from the public to locate him.

William is described as white, of slim build with short brown hair and a ginger beard, He was last seen wearing black-laced work shoes, black trousers and a blue polo top with a black jacket.

William, or anyone who knows his whereabouts, is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference PS-20190312-1419