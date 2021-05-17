Police ‘increasingly concerned’ for missing Dundee man as they appeal for information

Police are appealing for the help of the public to trace a 38-year-old man reported missing from Dundee.

Darren Forbes was last seen around 9.30am on Monday May 17 in the Dalgleish Road area of Dundee.

He is described as slim, around 5ft 9ins to 6ft, and has short, light brown hair and may have facial hair.

‘Please get in touch’

He was wearing a dark hoodie with a white circle logo on the chest, and a red and white logo on the left arm, black Nike tracksuit bottoms and blue and white Nike trainers.

PC Thomas Fitzpatrick said: “We are increasingly concerned about Darren and believe he may be in or near the city centre.

If anyone has seen him, or if Darren himself sees this appeal, then please get in touch.

“Anyone who can help is asked to call us on 101, quoting incident 2555 of Monday May 17.”