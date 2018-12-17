Police ‘increasingly concerned’ about woman missing from her Dundee home

Police are growing “increasingly concerned” about the welfare of a woman who has gone missing from her home in Dundee.

Officers are appealing for information to help trace Zahra Ombabi, who was reported missing last week amid concerns for her safety.

Zahra, who is originally from Sudan, Africa, was last seen in the city centre at around 6am last Wednesday.

The 48-year-old was spotted near the train station and police are said to be growing increasingly concerned for her safety and wellbeing.

Relatives and friends have also expressed concerns about her safety.

Police have appealed for help from members of the public in their efforts to trace Zahra.

A spokesman for Police Scotland said: “If you were in the area last week and have information that could lead to finding Zahra, officers are keen to hear from you

“Zahra is 5ft 7ins, of medium build with dark hair, although her hair may be covered with a hijab-style headscarf.

“Anyone who has seen Zahra is asked to call police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 if they wish to remain anonymous and quote incident number 2196 of December 14.”