Police in Tayside warn of telephone scam targeting foreign students for cash

Police Scotland have been notified of a fraud or scam affecting overseas students living and studying in Scotland.

The students have been telephoned by someone pretending to be from a government office or police department in their home country, who asks for money to be transferred online to a given bank account.

Officers have asked the public to remain aware, and protect themselves by not giving out any personal information or credit card or other banking details over the telephone. No genuine caller will ever ask you to do this.

If people are in doubt about who is calling, hang up and find the advertised contact details for that agency. Do not redial the telephone number used to call you.

Also, do not click on any attachments or links provided in an email or text message.

If you think you have been a victim of a telephone or online fraud contact your bank immediately and report to Police Scotland on 101.

Always call 999 in an emergency.

The majority of people affected by this scam so far have been from China, police have said.

General fraud information for Chinese nationals is available from the Chinese Consulate website.