Police in Tayside spend almost £50k in repair bills in 10 months from cops crashing cars

Police officers have racked up nearly £50,000 in repair bills for pranged police cars in Tayside this year.

Figures obtained by the Tele via freedom of information requests show officers crashed their own cars 88 times between the start of January and the end of October.

They include a £5,466 collision at Springhill, off Arbroath Road, which involved a marked Ford Transit on March 31 – and a crash during a blue-light run on a B-road near Monikie that cost £4,370.

At least three-quarters of the collisions occurred in non-emergency situations.

Five occurred within police station car parks – with repair bills of £6,000 racked up in the process.

A crash at Baluniefield training centre in Douglas in a Volkswagen Crafter resulted in repairs totalling £3,455.

In total, the force spent £48,971 in the 10-month period.

The costs provided to the Tele relate to the value of repairs carried out to the cars, and all vehicles involved are marked vehicles.

Senior police staff refused to release figures relating to damaged unmarked cars due to the risk of identifying the vehicles used.

The force also said none of the incidents resulted in injury to officers, staff or members of the public.

All police officers are required to undertake a professional driving course before being allowed behind the wheel of official vehicles.

In the event an officer is involved in a collision, senior officers are informed and may refer such incidents to the procurator fiscal for prosection if the police are determined to be at fault.

One such case in Tayside this year saw an officer fined £600 and convicted of careless driving.

PC Mark Chance drove a marked Peugeot 308 into a set of traffic lights in Perth on May 1, causing £3,000 of damage to the fixture and £141 of damage to the car (see video below).

The constable admitted careless driving and had six points added to his licence.

Chief Superintendent Andrew Todd, divisional commander for Tayside, said: “Police Scotland has a fleet of more than 3,500 vehicles covering around 70 million miles each year.

“The figures contained within this freedom of information request include serious and minor collisions as well as collisions caused by other drivers.

“Where we believe a road traffic offence has occurred, we investigate the circumstances and take appropriate action.”