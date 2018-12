Police in Tayside are probing a death following a house fire.

A statement said: “Police Scotland, along with other emergencies services were called to a serious house fire at 7.15am this morning (Friday December 21) in Fortingall near Aberfeldy.

“A person has sadly died and formal identification has not taken place.

“Enquiries are at a very early stage and a joint investigation with Scottish Fire and Rescue Service will be carried out.”