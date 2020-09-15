Police in Tayside probe break-ins to golf club and Indian restaurant

Police are currently investigating two break-ins which happened in the early hours of Monday in Kinross.

Firstly, Kinross Golf Club was broken into between 3.30am and 3.45am. A man described as white, about 5ft 10, wearing a dark hoody and with a black and white mountain bike, broke into the golf club but could not get further than one room, and left apparently empty handed.

Secondly, some time prior to 5.20am, two men broke into an Indian restaurant in Kinross High Street. They managed to steal a quantity of cash, a cash register, and boxes and bottles of wine and champagne worth a four-figure total sum.

The first man is described as white, about 5ft 10, wearing a dark hoody and pushing a shopping trolley, which police think was likely used to take away the stolen bottles, and a second man, also white, about 6ft, wearing light clothing and using a white bike.

A police spokesman said: “While we cannot formally link these crimes at the moment, given the time, location and methods used, this does appear to be a possibility.

“If you have any information that could assist our investigation, please call 101 or speak with any police officer. Also, information can be given anonymously through CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111.”