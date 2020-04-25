Police in Tayside join national call for people to report stalking and harassment

Police from Tayside Division, covering Dundee, Angus and Perth & Kinross, have urged people to report stalking.

See Stalking Clearly is the theme of National Stalking Awareness Week 2020.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “It sends a clear message to ensure victims of stalking remain visible during the pandemic.

“We are committed to working with our partners to tackle stalking and harassment, and bring perpetrators to justice.”

Officers reminded the public that stalking is stalking, whether committed on or offline.

The said an easy way to remember stalking behaviour is to remember the word “FOUR”.

The spokesman said: “Every stalking incident is unique, but most stalkers demonstrate four distinct types of behaviour which are ‘Fixated, Obsessive, Unwanted and Repeated’ – FOUR.”

Stalkers use a variety of methods to intimidate their target including:

Making unwanted calls, sending unwanted texts or messages

Hacking into a computer, including installing tracking apps or devices

Taking control of someone’s social media profiles

Sharing or threatening to share photos, videos or personal information

You can report stalking using an online form and access a wide range of support services available from partner organisations via the Police Scotland website.