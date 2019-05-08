Police in Tayside concerned for welfare of missing person Jimmy

Police have issued an appeal over missing person Jimmy Duncan.

Officers are concerned for the welfare of the 74-year-old who was last seen at his home in Perth at around 9am this morning.

Jimmy is described as about 5ft 8in in height and medium build, has white hair and wears glasses. He was last seen wearing black cords, a blue shirt, and a grey jumper. It is thought he may be in possession of a green rucksack.

A police statement said: “If you have any information that could help us find him, or if you believe you have seen him since 9am this morning, please call 101 or speak with any police officer. Our reference is incident 1135 of 8th May.”