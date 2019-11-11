Police in Tayside ask for help in tracing Dundee man missing since Friday

Officers in Dundee are appealing for the assistance of the public in trying to locate 58-year-old Walter Stewart, missing from Dundee.

Walter was last seen around 4am on Friday November 8 in Helmsdale Avenue, Dundee when he decided to go for a walk.

He is white, around 5 ft.2, with a slim build and long brown hair. When last seen, he was wearing blue jeans, a wine coloured checked shirt and red trainers.

Extensive enquiries have been carried out to try and locate Walter, however, all attempts to trace him have so far proved unsuccessful.

Sergeant Mark Wilson said: “When Walter did not return home after going for a walk, his family contacted police to report their concerns. They are understandably worried about him and just want to know he is safe and well. We are keen to hear from anyone who may have seen Walter, or anyone who has any knowledge as to his whereabouts. We would also ask Walter to call us or his family to let everyone know he is ok.”

Information can be passed to officers in Dundee via 101, or by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.