Monday, November 25th 2019 Show Links
Search Menu
News / Local / Perthshire

Police in Tayside appeal for information after attempted break-in to city business

by Steven Rae
November 25, 2019, 11:36 am Updated: November 25, 2019, 11:38 am
© PAPost Thumbnail
Send us a story

Police in Tayside are appealing for information about a break-in to a business premises.

The incident took place Whitefriars Crescent in Perth, between 8.30pm on Thursday November 21 and 7.30am the following day.

A spokesman said: “A fire escape door was opened by having a window smashed, with the person responsible then able to reach through and open the door from within.

>> Keep up to date with the latest news with Evening Telegraph newsletter

“Fortunately this activated an alarm which appears to have scared the would-be thief off, as nothing was stolen.”

If you have any information which could assist the investigation, call 101 or speak with any police officer.

Also, information can be given anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Breaking