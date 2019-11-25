Police in Tayside appeal for information after attempted break-in to city business

Police in Tayside are appealing for information about a break-in to a business premises.

The incident took place Whitefriars Crescent in Perth, between 8.30pm on Thursday November 21 and 7.30am the following day.

A spokesman said: “A fire escape door was opened by having a window smashed, with the person responsible then able to reach through and open the door from within.

“Fortunately this activated an alarm which appears to have scared the would-be thief off, as nothing was stolen.”

If you have any information which could assist the investigation, call 101 or speak with any police officer.

Also, information can be given anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.