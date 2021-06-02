Police appeal as woman, 86, found injured in her home

Police in Perth are investigating after an elderly woman was found injured in Luncarty.

Around 9.30pm on Friday May 28, the 86-year-old was found by family members within her home on Kirkhill Drive.

She was taken to Ninewells Hospital by the Scottish Ambulance Service for treatment where she remains in a stable condition.

Unclear how she became injured

Inquires to establish the circumstances of the incident and how the woman came to be injured, remain ongoing. Officers are appealing to anyone who may have seen anything suspicious in the area to come forward.

Detective Inspector Marc Lorente from Tayside‘s Specialist Crime Division said: “At this stage it is still unclear how the woman became injured.

People in area urged to come forward

“We are keen to talk to anyone who was in the area between Wednesday May 26 and Friday May 28, and saw anything outwith the ordinary to contact us as soon as possible.”

Anyone with information can contact police on 101, quoting incident number 2847 of May 29, 2021.

Alternatively, they can contact the charity CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111.